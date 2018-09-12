Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: Calendar, date, when is Ganesh Chaturthi 2018?

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi: An artist readies an idol of Lord Ganesh on the eve of Ganesh Chuturthi festival in Allahabad.(PTI Photo)

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2018: The Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that is celebrated every year by devotees across the country or abroad with equal fervour. The day is celebrated as birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Considered as the God of all beginnings, Lord Ganesh is worshipped by devotees to ward off evils. On all ten days, temples across the country are decorated with flowers, lights and other designer items. Devotees visit temples to offer their prayers and offer prasad to the lord. They also clean their homes and decorate them.

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, which mostly falls in August or September of the Gregorian calendar. The festival this year will start on September 13. The day celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha, has a number of stories associated with it.

Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2018: Stories related to the birth of Lord Ganesh

As per beliefs, Lord Ganesha was given birth by Goddess Parvati from the dirt. As per mythology, the goddess was taking a bath and had created Lord Ganesh to guard and keep a check so that no one enters the room. Lord Shiva, who was unaware of it apparently tried to enter, He grew very angry after seeing an unknown boy standing outside his wife’s chamber. While he was trying to enter, Ganesh, as was instructed by the goddess earlier tried to stop him. Enraged by this, Lord Shiva severed Ganesha’s head.

When Goddess Parvati, saw the headless Ganesh and explained everything. However, as It was now not possible to join his original head back, head of another living creature had to be used. In Ganesh’s case, an elephant’s head was used. The incident gave birth to beloved Lord Ganesha as we know him.

As per another story, Lord Ganesh was created by Shiva and Parvati after the request from other gods. They were looking for someone to create obstacles for demons.

Ganesh Chaturthi ends on the tenth day when the idols are immersed in water. In Mumbai alone, around 150,000 statues are immersed every year.