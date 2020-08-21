Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, wallpaper, SMS, and greetings

Hence his worship is also considered lucky for knowledge, wisdom and fortune.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals celebrated across the country with lots of pomp and show. Believed to be the deity who unblocks all the obstacles, Lord Ganesha’s birthday is celebrated on this festival throughout the country. Lord Ganesha’s worship and rituals are also taken up at the foremost as the deity is considered as first among the equals. His worship at the beginning of any momentous occasion brings success and harmony and is considered very auspicious among the Hindu devotees of Lord Ganesha. Pitted against his brother Kartikeya in many friendly competitions in many mythological stories, the deity always won with the sheer application of his sharp mind. Hence his worship is also considered lucky for knowledge, wisdom and fortune.

The Ganesha Puja was started by freedom fighter from the erstwhile province of Bombay Bal Gangadhar Tilak who was also given many names by his followers foremost among all Lokmanya Tilak. Tilak blended the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi festival with the freedom struggle so well that the celebration of the festival in a grand manner became popular across all the parts of the country. But the grandest of all celebrations is still witnessed in Mumbai, the capital of today’s state of Maharashtra. However, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations are going to remain muted this year with organisers planning to celebrate the festival virtually on Facebook, Zoom, and Google video applications.

Wishing your friends and relatives Ganesha Chaturthi along with feasting on Lord Ganesha’s favourite desert Laddu is also one of the cherished moments of the day. Here are the ways you can wish your near and dear ones Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

1. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

2. May the deity of wisdom shower all the wisdom and luck on you and your family. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

3. May every auspicious beginning of our lives begin with the worship of Lord Ganesha.

4. Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! May this year’s festival brings lots of luck, fortune, and wealth to you.

5. May this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi be marked with lots of luck, wisdom, Lord Ganesha’s sweets. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

6. May Lord Ganesha bless your kids with wisdom and a bright future! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!