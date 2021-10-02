Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2021: 5 most famous quotes by Bapu to light up your day

October 2nd is celebrated all over India as Gandhi Jayanti

India celebrates October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti or Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary with great fervour. Ideals of truth and non-violence continue to guide Indians decades after his death. He inspired world leaders from Martin Luther King Jr to Nelson Mandela. His teachings remain relevant to this day. He was one of the first to apply the principles of non-violence in his political field on a large scale.

On his birth anniversary, Financial Express (Online) revisited some of his most memorable sayings that you can share with your friends and colleagues

* “Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

* “I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent.”

* “Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. ”

* “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

* Let us all work towards keeping his spirit alive and never lose sight of everything he imparted to us.