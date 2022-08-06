Happy Friendship Day 2022 Wishes: Send these amazing messages, wishes and quotes to your buddies

Happy Friendship Day Wishes, Messages, Greeting Cards, Quotes and Images: Friends play an important role in our lives. They are not our family members but become our family with time and affection. We do not meet them by birth but we choose people as we grow older and form a special bond with them and call them ‘Friends’. They could be our classmates, neighbours, coworkers, or colleagues.

Friends are those with whom we share the best and worst pals of our lives. Friends may not be with our best but they must not miss out on us when we are our worst. To celebrate such beautiful bonding between friends, every year, friendship day is celebrated across the world.

Even though one day is not enough to celebrate such a beautiful bond. India celebrates friendship day on the first Sunday of August of every year. This year, it is celebrated on August 7, 2022.

We have made a list of Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Images, SMS, Photos, GIFs, and Wishes for your ease. So that you can send messages, greetings, images, SMS, photos etc to your best buddy without any hassle. You just need to scroll down, copy and paste the wishes to your messages box. Let’s have a look.

Friendship Day 2022 messages, Quotes and Greetings

1. I am very lucky to have you as a friend. you are my life. Happy Friendship day!

2. Happy Friendship Day my love! you are someone I can rely on all the time. may our bond lives forever.

3. My dear friend, you have filled my life with a lot of fun and happiness since you came into my life. Happy Friendship day!

4. You are an angel sent from heaven to make my life beautiful. I am so lucky, thank you for always being there for me. Happy Friendship Day to you my dear!



5. Finding a genuine companion who interfaces with you at all levels is very uncommon however I believe I am the honored offspring of the Almighty. A very Happy Friendship Day Dear.

6. Thank you for always being a partner in crime, I’m the luckiest person to have a friend like you. Happiest friendship day.

7. I know, it is hard to find a friend who is loyal, caring, honest and cute. Lucky for you, I am all of those and more.

8. Me: mai acchi hun na

Best Friend: Daag toh acche hi hote hain.



9. I know it was friendship at first sight when i saw that we are same kinda crazy. Happy Friendship Day.

10. Tere liye toh jaan bhi hazir hai, bas mangna mat kabhi. Happy Friendship Day.