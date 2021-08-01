Happy Friendship Day 2021: Quotes, wishes, images that you can send your friends today

Friendship Day is significant because it celebrates the powerful bond of friendship that exists between two or more individuals.
Happy Friendship Day 2021: The first Sunday of the month of August is reserved for friends only. Friends, after all, are the most important people in our life. From emotional support, cracking jokes, having fun, to having someone who stands firmly by you when any obstacle life throws at you, a friend is always there for all of it. Since the day is strictly reserved for friends, here is how you can wish your friends today.
The day was first celebrated in 1958 in Paraguay but it is said to have started in the United States in 1935. Joyce Hall who is the inventor of Hallmark cards created the day in 1930, with August 2 as the original date. The United Nations officially recognised July 30 as International Friendship Day. Friendship Day is significant because it celebrates the powerful bond of friendship that exists between two or more individuals.
Here’s how you can wish them:
- A friend who is someone who knows everything about your life and still loves you, Happy Friendship Day. Dear friend, thank you for being a rainbow and adding colors to my life.
- Nobody can buy a real friend. The only way to get a friend is to gain their trust and try never to lose it. Happy Friendship Day.
- Friends are like stars in the sky. You may not always notice them, but they are always watching over you. Happy Friendship Day!
- Every garden must have a rose, every face must have a smile, every grass must have some dew, and every person must have a friend like you.
- You are one of the blessings I got in life. I’m grateful to God for our friendship. Happy Friendship Day!
- Friends are like stars in the sky. You may not always notice them, but they are always there watching over you. Happy Friendship Day!
- Every day is special if spent with you. You make me forget what boredom is. I never thought anyone could ever touch my life in so many ways. Happy friendship day!
- You are a wonderful soul who has taught me the real meaning of friendship. Wishing you a warm Happy Best Friend Day.
- Thank you for not just being there for my best but being a rock whenever I was at my worst. I can’t ask for more love than you’ve given me. Happy Friendship Day!
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.