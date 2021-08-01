Happy Friendship Day 2021: Quotes, wishes, images that you can send your friends today

Happy Friendship Day 2021: The day was first celebrated in 1958 in Paraguay but it is said to have started in the United States in 1935 (Photo: IE)

Happy Friendship Day 2021: The first Sunday of the month of August is reserved for friends only. Friends, after all, are the most important people in our life. From emotional support, cracking jokes, having fun, to having someone who stands firmly by you when any obstacle life throws at you, a friend is always there for all of it. Since the day is strictly reserved for friends, here is how you can wish your friends today.

The day was first celebrated in 1958 in Paraguay but it is said to have started in the United States in 1935. Joyce Hall who is the inventor of Hallmark cards created the day in 1930, with August 2 as the original date. The United Nations officially recognised July 30 as International Friendship Day. Friendship Day is significant because it celebrates the powerful bond of friendship that exists between two or more individuals.

Here’s how you can wish them: