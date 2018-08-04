Happy Friendship Day 2018: Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Happy Friendship Day 2018: The day is celebrated every year among friends by exchanging gifts.

Happy Friendship Day 2018: Every year the friendship is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. It will fall on August 5 this year. Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958. The United Nations General Assembly later declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day on April 27, 2011. However, in many countries like India, the Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August.

The day is celebrated every year among friends by exchanging gifts, greeting cards and also roaming around together. On this special day of friends, they visit restaurants, eating joints and other and public places and make sure that the day is remembered in years to come. Friends also exchange gifts on this day. There is also a common practice of exchanging bands among friends, as a token of friendship.

People also remember those friends who stood by when you needed them the most. Here are some of wishes, messages quotes, greetings, SMS, Whats App, Facebook messages:

Happy Friendship Day 2018 wishes and messages –

* Everyone Can Speak Sweet Word,

Everyone Can Buy Sweet Chocolate,

Everyone Can Smell Sweet Rose,

But No One Can Have Sweet Person

Like You Happy Friendship Day Dear.

* Crazy days and screwed up nights,

Tons of Crushes and stupid fights,

Secrets we will take to the grave,

Pictures we will forever save.

Through thick and thin,

Always true.

Friends forever,

Me n U!

* Friendship is like a computer;

I ‘enter’ ur life,

‘save’ u in my heart,

‘format’ ur problems,

& never ‘delete’ u from my memory!

Happy Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day 2018 images

There is a common practice of exchanging bands among friends, as a token of friendship. (Reuters)

Happy Friendship Day 2018 quotes, SMS and WhatsApp Status-

* GOD is so wise, he didn’t create FRIENDS with price tags because if He did, I couldn’t afford YOU!!! Happy Friendship Day!

* A coin is easy to earn, a friend is hard to find. The coin depreciates but a friend appreciates. I lost a coin when I smsed u, but it’s okay because I got u.

* Friends are like mango… you’ll never know which is sweet and which is not. Well I’m lucky coz I was able to find the sweetest mango in U!