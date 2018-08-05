Happy Friendship Day 2018: Places to hang out with friends

Happy Friendship Day 2018: Nothing can be better than going on trips with your friends on this Friendship Day.

Happy Friendship Day 2018: Come August and we all wait for the very first day of celebration! And that’s the “Friendship Day”. What can be more cherishing than knowing that there are people in your life who love you at every single moment? Friends are one of the most important parts of our lives just like parents, and hence the special bond with them must be celebrated.

READ ALSO| Happy Friendship Day 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Photos, SMS, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status

On 5th August this year, friends can have an awesome day together by exchanging cards, gifts, chocolates and other goodies to show how much love they have for each other. They can watch movies, eat at restaurants and visit new places to ring in Friendship Day. Well, yes that brings us to Friendship Day getaways. Nothing can be better than hanging out with your friends on this Friendship Day:

READ ALSO| Friendship Day 2018: When is Friendship day in India, date, importance, significance and history

Here are some of the popular getaways that will elevate your Friendship Day celebration:

1. Murthal: This is the closest destination to the national capital for an enjoyable Friendship Day! So if you are a Delhiite and want to enjoy a short road trip and have some lip-smacking food, then Murthal is the place for you! Murthal is located near Sonepat at a distance of 48 km from Delhi. It is famous for its delicious food. Murthal has big names such as Amrik Sukhdev, Haveli and Gulshan da Dhaba. Take a wonderful drive from Delhi to this place and gorge on delicious paranthas with white butter, buttermilk and a bowl of curd. This is bliss!

2. Neemrana: If you and your friends love the royal touch, the Neemrana is your perfect getaway. Located in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, it is a beautiful historical town, popular for its forts. Neemrana Fort is the most popular tourist attraction here, which has been turned into a heritage hotel. This town is placed on the Delhi-Jaipur highway and is approximately 122 kilometres away from the national capital.

3. Agra: This place needs no introduction! And a one day trip to Agra with your friends is something that can’t be compared with any other getaway. The nth trip to bask in the beauty of the Taj Mahal isn’t enough. You can then go through the Mughal-era monuments, exploratory food walks and thrilling cycle-rickshaw rides through the old city. Shopping can be done at Kinari Bazaar and Sadar Bazar. After a busy day of sightseeing, head to the chaat Gali or snack street of Sadar Bazaar market for kachori or samosa and Agra’s famous petha, a sweet made of pumpkin.

4. Jaipur: In just about five hours from Delhi, you can reach the ever glorious pink city- Jaipur. This city has a multitude of forts and palaces as well as urban neighbourhoods and shopping areas. You and your friends can go for camel safari, experience Rajasthani culture at the village resort, pick up Rajasthani jootis at the bazaars and enjoy mouthwatering Lal Maas and Ghewar. The royal corridors of Jaipur are a delight!

5. McLeodganj: Escape to the hills with your best friends from the sweltering heat of Delhi. An overnight journey and you are in Mcleodganj. This is a year-round destination. Mcleodganj is known for its monasteries, museums, temples, waterfalls, lakes, and Tibetan settlements. Visit the beautiful Bhagsu Falls, Dal Lake; shop at Kotwali Bazaar, Jogiwara Road, & Mcleodganj Central Square and gorge on coffee, steaming hot momos, and thukpa. If you love trekking, then the Triund trek via Indrahar Pass is the most famous.

Have an amazing Friendship Day….Enjoy!