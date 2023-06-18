Happy Father’s Day 2023: Check out this list of last-minute gifts that you should buy for your dad

The adage goes, “A father’s sacrifices are always in silence.” It is a powerful sentiment that encapsulates the selfless nature of fatherhood. It’s Father’s Day and as much as we love getting all our demands fulfilled from our dad, we too need to give our role model the best he deserves. However, finding the perfect gift for Dad can be challenging, isn’t it? No more! Prepare a special hamper for your dad this Father’s Day with items he’ll love! Whether your dad has a sweet tooth or is the kind who enjoys a nice drink on the weekend or is the one who’s particular about his grooming ritual, all these products will help your dad relax, enjoy quality time, and indulge in his favourite treats. Make him feel special on this special day by letting him know he deserves nothing but the best.

Shirt by Ralph Lauren

This Purple Label popover shirt is crafted in Italy with textured linen dobby fabric and finished with an Art Deco-inspired “RL” monogram.

Watch by The Versace

A new iconic and masculine timepiece that rediscovers the beauty and the charm of the Medusa floating on the dial. The Versace men’s collection is empowered by Medusa as a key icon combined with bold indexes and Roman numbers. The silicon strap is highlighted by the Greca motif; the two coloured versions inspired by Gent’s clothing & accessories feature this iconic symbol in contrast colours for a more “pop” style watch. To flag the IP Gun version with luminous indexes.

Gillette Fusion5 Gift Pack

An ideal choice for gifting, the Gillette Fusion5 gift set has everything a man needs to up his grooming game and add an edge to his personality. The gift pack includes the Gillette Fusion Manual Handle, 4 Gillette Fusion Cartridges, and a complimentary Travel Case. With a styling back blade, the Gillette Fusion5 razor is a must-have in your father’s vanity this Father’s Day to give him a salon-like look in the comfort of your home! While the five razor, blades are apt for shaving, the back blade allows him to perfectly shape and style his beard the way he wants.

Gordon’s London Dry Gin

Why break your head over a gift, when you can get your dad one of the finest gins ever made?

Gordon’s London Dry Gin has a distinctively refreshing flavour as it comes from the finest handpicked juniper berries matured for over 18 months to elevate the already existing flavour. Gordon’s has a higher juniper content than almost any other gin and that’s why it’s known as the ‘ginniest of gins’. The attention to detail adds a distinctive flavour that goes perfectly well in cocktails. The best way to enjoy the gin is with tonic and a dash of lime garnish. Do you need more convincing than this? Go gift your old man, a bottle of exquisite gin for this Father’s Day.

Ring by Starkle

This Father’s Day, let us celebrate the extraordinary fathers in our lives, express our gratitude, and shower them with love and appreciation with a vast range of sophisticated and enticing gifting options of pure gold jewellery range created for the men of today. The range is a perfect fit for everyday and occasion wear. Buy this linked brick band with BIS hallmarked gold at Rs. 33,923.

VGR V- 937 Trimmer

Celebrate Father’s Day with the VGR V-937 trimmer, the godfather of Trimmer. With an impressive 500-minute runtime on a single charge, this trimmer is as tireless as your father. Its unrivaled performance and durability make it the perfect gift for the dad who deserves the very best. Whether he’s shaping his beard, styling his hair, or achieving a clean shave, this trimmer will never falter. Just like your father’s unwavering dedication, the VGR V-937 trimmer stands strong, ensuring your dad always looks his best. Show your appreciation with a gift that matches his resilience and commitment to perfection.

Grooming essential by J.M. Keune

This Father’s Day, elevate your father’s grooming experience with these timeless grooming staples from the exclusive 1922 by J.M. Keune collection. Crafted with utmost precision in The Netherlands, these grooming essentials are enriched with locally sourced ingredients and perfected through scientific innovation.

Hush Puppies shoes

Searching for the quintessential Father’s Day gift that’s both style and sophistication? Look no further! Check out this exquisite pair of Hush Puppies sneakers for men. Enveloped in elegance, these sneakers seamlessly blend a fashion-forward design with unparalleled comfort. Whether commanding the boardroom or spending precious moments with family, these sneakers add an irresistible charm in every step.

Belt by Hackett London Handmade in England, this fine belt with nubuck leather details is the perfect complement to a pair of our jeans or chino trousers.