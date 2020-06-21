Father’s Day wishes, quotes, greetings trend on Twitter! Here’s why we celebrate this special day

The origin of devising a special dedicated day for celebrating the contribution of father in our lives goes back to 1910 during the time of the Civil War in the United States.

Father’s Day 2020: The world is celebrating Father’s day today along with the celebration of International Yoga Day. Unlike all special days, there is not a fixed date for celebrating Father’s day and it is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June every year. The day gives an opportunity to express our gratitude and thankfulness towards the father figure whose role in raising the lives of children remains a bit understated in comparison to that of the mother. The day also gives us an opportunity to thank them for their unwavering support and countless sacrifices in order to make our lives happier and merrier.

Celebrating Father’s Day: History and significance

The origin of devising a special dedicated day for celebrating the contribution of father in our lives goes back to 1910 during the time of the Civil War in the United States. Sonora Smart Dodd who was the daughter of American Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart thought it fit to dedicate a special day to express her gratitude towards her father. Since then, the whole world celebrates Father’s day on the third Sunday of June every year. More than 111 countries around the world are known for dedicating and celebrating Father’s Day. However, the date of celebration varies from region to region and country to country. While countries like Australia and New Zealand celebrate the day on the first Sunday of September every year, Brazil celebrates the day on the second Sunday for August. One thing which is common in every case is the fact that the day is everywhere celebrated on Sunday. The reasoning behind celebrating it on Sunday every year might have to do with the fact that fathers who toiled all the weekdays to earn a living are at home on Sunday.

Happy Father’s Day 2020 wishes, messages and quotes to share

However, with changing times the situation seems to be changing for the better. Check out a few shared by popular personalities below and it will inspire you for sure:

Happy #FathersDay. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/cvK5pRmZqc — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 21, 2020

Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on… He is all that I am and all that I’m trying to be to my kids!! Happy Father’s Day Nanna♥️♥️ You are my way forward always???????? pic.twitter.com/qaEvXRBhEf — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 21, 2020

Happy #FathersDay Dad, Love u to the ocean and back, You will always be the captain of our ship! Big virtual hug, miss u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0e79Fj5j9 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 21, 2020

It is not only the mother who takes care of the children at home while the father earns a living. Ideas like paternity leave which were unheard of a few decades back are gaining acceptance around the world. The old binaries between taking care of children and earning bread are no longer entrenched in the society with more women demanding work and more fathers giving a helping hand in the household.

However, the love showered by the parents on their children remains constant and that gives us reason enough to celebrate Mother’s and Father’s Day with equal gusto. Happy Father’s Day.