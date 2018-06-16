Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018: Eid Mubarak, Wishes, Images, Dua, SMS, Messages, Greetings

Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018: Eid ul Fitr, considered as one of the holiest festivals in Islam, is a religious day celebrated by Muslims all over the world. (Reuters)

Happy Eid ul Fitr 2018: Eid ul Fitr, considered as one of the holiest festivals in Islam, is a religious day celebrated by Muslims all over the world. The day is marked as the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the month-long fasting that people observe from dawn to dusk. The festivities begin after the sighting of the crescent moon. The fast observed by people during the holy month is known as Roza and on the last day, people exchange greetings and pleasantries. On this day, people offer special prayers and ‘namaz’ at mosques and idgahs and give alms to the needy to mark the auspicious occasion which symbolises peace and brotherhood. Friends and family members gather at homes and exchanged greetings. This year, Eid ul-Fitr in India is being celebrated today on June 16 as the crescent moon was sighted on June 15 evening. While, Muslims in Kerala on Friday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy fasting month of Ramzan.

If you are looking for the ideas of Eid Mubarak wishes, dua, SMS, messages and greetings to send to your near and dear ones this Eid, check the messages mentioned below:

‘All that is in the heavens and the earth glorifieth Allah; and He is the Mighty, the Wise.’

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Reuters)

The moon has been sighted, The samoosas are ready, Here comes EID so just go steady, Lots of dua”s is all I request, And just wanted to wish you all the BEST!!! Eid Mubarak!’

Muslims break their fast on the last day of fasting holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid. (PTI)

Kuch Musarrat Mazeed ho jaye, Is bahanese Eid ho jaye, Eid milne jo Aapaajayein, Meri bhi Eid, Eid ho jaye. Eid Mubarak 2018!

A woman buys bangles in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr, celebrations to mark the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. (AP)

Together with friends…

Full of warmth and fun…

Here’s wishing your Eid celebration is truly a special one…

Eid Mubarak!

Muslims gather to break their fast on the last day of fasting holy month of Ramadan. (PTI)

Allah ki rehmat chaayi hai, Khushiyan kitni laayi hai, Qayamat ne baat dohrayi hai, Dekho phirse eid aayi hai. Eid Mubarak!

Muslims perchse milk on the last day of fasting holy month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in New Delhi, on Friday. (Reuters)

My well wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Eid Mubarak!!