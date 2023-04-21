Eid-al-Fitr 2023 Celebration: Across the world, the Muslim community is getting ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The month-long fasting of Ramadan has come to an end, and it is time for celebrations. Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam (Eid al-Adha is the other one).

History & Significance:

As per Muslim tradition, Eid al-Fitr was started by Prophet Muhammad. It is being said that these festivals were initiated in Medina (after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca).

Also Read Karnataka draws SC ire over scrapping 4 per cent Muslim quota, pauses order till April 18

Eid al-Fitr is observed at the end of the holy month of Ramadan (a month of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims). The festival marks the end of the month-long fasting and is a time for Muslims to celebrate with their friends and family. It is a day of charity, forgiveness, and gratitude.

In the Islamic calendar, it falls on the first day of Shawwal. The festival does not always fall on the same Gregorian day, as the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted in the sky by local religious authorities.

Also Read Bohag Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese: PM Modi

Eid-ul-Fitr likely to be celebrated on April 22

The date of Eid varies. It depends on the sighting of the moon. This year, it is expected to begin on Saturday. However, the confirmed announcement will be made once the moon is sighted on Friday night. The announcement will be made via radio, television, and mosques.

Saudi Arabia says Eid al-Fitr starts Friday

Saudi Arabia announced the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr will begin on Friday in the kingdom. In Pakistan, the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the country on Thursday. The neighboring country is expected to celebrate the festival on Saturday.