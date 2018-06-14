Happy Eid 2018: Eid Mubarak, Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Greetings, Whatsapp & Facebook Status

Happy Eid 2018: The sighting of the crescent moon marks the beginning of Eid. (Photo: Reuters)

Happy Eid 2018: Eid Mubarak! Festivities are around the corner and it is that time of the year when people gear up to celebrate Eid again. The day that marks the end of the sacred month of Ramzan is known as Eid-al-Fitr and is celebrated with a big feast to end the month-long fasting period. Celebrated across the world by Muslims as a religious holiday, Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Muslims that is celebrated among family and friends. The sighting of the crescent moon marks the beginning of Eid.

This day comes almost a month after people observe Roza during the period of Ramzan. It is during Eid that friends and family get together dressed in new clothes to meet and greet each other. This year, Eid ul-Fitr will begin on the eve of June 14 and will end on the evening of June 15.

Here are a few Wishes, Quotes, Photos, Greetings, Whatsapp & Facebook Status to wish your loved ones Eid Mubarak:

-May Allah send his Love like sunshine

In his warm and gentle ways

To fill every corner of your heart

And fill your life with a lot of happiness

today and always

Eid Mubarak!

– Today i pray that:-

Happiness be at ur door

May it knock early

Stay late & leave the gift of Allah’s

Peace,love,joy & good health behind (sms4smile.com)

– Zindagi ka har pal khushiyon se kam na ho,

ap ka har din Eid se kam na ho,

Yehi dua hain ki aisa Eid ka din aapko hamesha naseeb ho.

Eid- Mubarak! (dgreetings.com)

– May the auspicious occasion of Eid ,

bless you with peace

and

bring joy to your heart and home.

EID Mubarak!! (sms4smile.com)

– Jaise haste hain phool usi tarah Sada haste raho,

sare gham tumeh jaye bhool,

Charo taraf phalao khushion ka geet,

Eisi umeed ke saath Yaar tumhe…

MUBARAK ho EID! (dgreetings.com)

– I wish you ALL a very happy and peaceful Eid.

May Allah accept your good deeds,

forgive your transgressions and ease

the suffering of all peoples around the globe.

Eid Mubarak! (sms4smile.com)

– On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I wish the prophet always guides you and shows you the right path, now and forever.

Eid Mubarak! (dgreetings.com)

– Some words can be left unsaid,

Some feeling can be left unexpressed,

But person like u can never be forgotten on this day

EID MUBARAK! (sms4smile.com)

– It’s the time of celebrations and a family get-together. May Allah bless everyone.

Amen! Eid Mubarak! (dgreetings.com)

– May Your Plate Of Life Be Always Full Of Sweet Siwaiyan

Topped With The Nuts Of Happiness.

With Best Eid Wishes, May You Have A Happy Eid! (sms4smile.com)