Happy Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes, Messages, Greetings: For Christians, Easter is a sacred day that brings a lot of joy with it every year. Easter is a symbol of the renewal of hope and growth. Easter is enjoyed on the first Sunday after Paschal Full and unlike Christmas, Easter is not observed on the same day each year.

Easter always falls on Sunday and will be celebrated on the 17th of April this year, two days after the Good Friday. Easter Sunday is considered a day of positivity, hope and beginning.

On this day, Easter eggs, bunnies and candies are traditions that are widely observed around the world and the day before Easter is known as ‘Holy Week’ that marks the arrest and crucifixion of Jesus.

Easter is celebrated with joy and happiness where Churches are decorated and religious processions are held for people to offer prayers. There are many churches that also host special services on this day.

