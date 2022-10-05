Happy Dussehra 2022 Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & WhatsApp status: Dussehra is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus which is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year. It is usually observed on the tenth day in the Hidnu calendar month of Ashvin, the seventh month of Hindu Luni Solar calendar which falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. Also known as Dasara or Dashain, and Vijyadashmi, the festival this year is being celebrated today with much enthusiasm and fervour.

It is celebrated across India and also, Nepal. In southern, eastern, north eastern and some northern states of India, Vijayadashmi marks the end of Durga Puja, remembering the victory of goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to restore and protect Dharma. On this day, the idols of Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Ganesh, and Kartik, are carried in a procession and immersed in a water body.

In northern, central and western states of India celebrate this day as Dussehra and remember God Rama’s Victory over Ravana.

Happy Dussehra 2022 Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & WhatsApp status

1. In the true sense, only those who will burn the inner Ravana will celebrate Dussehra. Happy Dussehra.

2. Is Dussehra, Burai ko aag lagao acchai ko gale lagao. Happy Dussehra.

3. May Goddess Durga destroy all the evil around you and fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Dussehra.

4. Wish you a very Happy Dussehra. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

5. May Dussehra bring a lot of happiness, light and prosperity in your life. Happy Dussehra.

6. Let the spirit of Dussehra bring you hope and courage in life. Happy Dussehra.