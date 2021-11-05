  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Happy Diwali to all who celebrate’: NASA’s ‘festival of lights’ post amazes all — here’s how internet reacted

November 05, 2021 8:33 PM

This time of the year as well, netizens kept tagging NASA and ISS to share some pictures from space.

Just the other day, the Internet was filled with the dazzling photos of lights and colour as the entire country celebrated Diwali with much zeal and enthusiasm. But there was one photograph awaited by desi folks — NASA’s picture of India from outer space.

Fake pictures of ‘India seen from space’ being circulated on the internet is not new in India. People really find it hard to avoid such pictures. This time of the year as well, netizens kept tagging NASA and ISS to share some pictures from space. And to the utter surprise, NASA did share a glimpse of an epic picture captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Taking to Instagram, NASA shared a breathtaking picture of thousands of brightly lit stars, called a globular cluster, and wrote: This stellar festival of lights, called a globular cluster, was captured by @NASAHubble and it contains a densely-packed collection of colorful stars close to the heart of the Milky Way.”

“Regions of space where interstellar gas and dust absorb starlight can make observations more challenging. But space telescopes like Hubble, @NASAChandraXray, and our soon-to-be launched @NASAWebb Space Telescope help us tell the story of our universe”, the post further read.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the post.

