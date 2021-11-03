Happy Diwali 2021: Know the Lakshami puja shubh muhurat, Diwali puja vidhi and Diwali special mantras

Laxmi Puja on Diwali day will bring immense financial prosperity and hence is extremely important.

By Mr. Pankaj Khanna,

Happy Diwali 2021: Diwali is the festival of lights. Diwali festival is the main festival of the month of Kartik. Laxmi Puja is an important puja to be conducted during Diwali as per Hindu ritual. On this day, worshipping Goddess Laxmi brings happiness, peace, good fortune and financial prosperity in one’s life. On 4th of November 2021, Diwali will be celebrated all over India and the world.

Diwali Puja Shubh Muhurat

Diwali Date – November 4, 2021, Thursday from 06:03 am to November 5, 2021, Friday 02:44am

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: November 4, 2021, Thursday 6:10pm to 8:06pm Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes

Pradosh Kaal: 5:34pm to 8:10pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:10pm to 8:06pm

Diwali Pujan Vidhi

The festival of Diwali has a very important place in Hinduism. It is an occasion for happiness and prosperity, and is celebrated with great deal of enthusiasm and pleasure all over the country and that’s why it is very popular among all communities. Laxmi Puja on this day will bring immense financial prosperity and hence is extremely important.

First start by sanctifying the worship area by sprinkling holy Ganga water. Do the sthapana of the Kalash by applying tilak and worshipping it. Perform a holy bath of both Laxmi and Ganesh idol in a mixture of milk, curd, honey, tulsi and holy Ganga water. After that take a clean water and bathe the idol and clean them with soft muslin cloth and place them on their podium.

After this, apply sandalwood paste on the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and tribute them with a garland of fresh flowers. After completion, you can place electronic gadgets, toys, sweet fruits, money, silver and bronze utensils and gold ornaments in front of the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh. Now read or listen to the story of Ganesh ji and Lakshmi Mata with the whole family. Then finally end the worship by performing aarti of Maa Lakshmi. After this, offer the prasad to the whole family as well as donate to the poor.

The Recitation Of These Mantras Will Bring You Good Luck, Financial Prosperity, Peace And Happiness –

Goddess Lakshmi Mantra – Lakshmi Beej Mantra: Om Hreem Shreem Lakshmibhayo Namah.

DISCLAIMER: The article is for information purposes only. It is recommended that you seek the advice of a priest/religious expert before reciting these mantras.

(The author is Chairman, Khanna Gems. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)