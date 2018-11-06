Happy Diwali 2018 wishes, images, greetings, photos, WhatsApp messages, SMS, quotes

Happy Diwali 2018: This time of the year is marked with the reunion with families and friends - the fun, frolic, laughter and lights, along with the warmth of being with the closed ones make it even more beautiful.
Happy Diwali 2018: The festival of light, Diwali is one of the most prominent festivals of India and for all the Indians placed across the world. This time of the year is marked with the reunion with families and friends – the fun, frolic, laughter and lights, along with the warmth of being with the closed ones make it even more beautiful. Exchange of gifts and sweets has become a norm that everyone follows – and it is just as normal to miss the dear ones who stay away from us. So, here are some wishes and quotes to wish your closed ones who stay away from you –
Happy Diwali 2018 images, wishes and greetings:
1. With gleam of Diyas
And the Echo of the Chants
May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your life
Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali!!
2. Light A Lamp Of Love!
Blast A Chain Of Sorrow!
Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity!
Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness!
Wish U And Your Family Sparkling Diwali
3. Deepawali Ka Ye Paawan Tyohar,
Jeevan Mein Laye Khushiya Aapar,
Laxmi Ji Viraje Aapke Dwar,
Subhkamnayen Hamari Karen Sweekar!!
Wish You And Your Family A Very Happy Diwali
Happy Diwali 2018 WhatsApp messages and SMS:
1. May The Beauty Of Deepavali Season
Fill Your Home With Happiness,
And May The Coming Year
Provide You With All
That Bring You Joy!
2. It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers
But it’s also the time to stay safe and prosperous
Have a happy and safe Diwali!
