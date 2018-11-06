Happy Diwali 2018 wishes, images, greetings, photos, WhatsApp messages, SMS, quotes

Image: PTI

Happy Diwali 2018: The festival of light, Diwali is one of the most prominent festivals of India and for all the Indians placed across the world. This time of the year is marked with the reunion with families and friends – the fun, frolic, laughter and lights, along with the warmth of being with the closed ones make it even more beautiful. Exchange of gifts and sweets has become a norm that everyone follows – and it is just as normal to miss the dear ones who stay away from us. So, here are some wishes and quotes to wish your closed ones who stay away from you –

Happy Diwali 2018 images, wishes and greetings:

1. With gleam of Diyas

And the Echo of the Chants

May Happiness and Contentment Fill Your life

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali!!

2. Light A Lamp Of Love!

Blast A Chain Of Sorrow!

Shoot A Rocket Of Prosperity!

Fire A Flowerpot Of Happiness!

Wish U And Your Family Sparkling Diwali

3. Deepawali Ka Ye Paawan Tyohar,

Jeevan Mein Laye Khushiya Aapar,

Laxmi Ji Viraje Aapke Dwar,

Subhkamnayen Hamari Karen Sweekar!!

Wish You And Your Family A Very Happy Diwali

Happy Diwali 2018 WhatsApp messages and SMS:

1. May The Beauty Of Deepavali Season

Fill Your Home With Happiness,

And May The Coming Year

Provide You With All

That Bring You Joy!

2. It’s the day to light diyas and sparklers

But it’s also the time to stay safe and prosperous

Have a happy and safe Diwali!