Happy Dhanteras 2022: Significant, importance, wishes and quotes of the festival

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Best Wishes: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, will be celebrated across the country on October 22, 2022, with much fervour and enthusiasm. It marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. While the day is considered auspicious, people purchase gold, silver, utensils, idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. As per Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras puja will begin at 7:02 pm and end at 8:18 pm.

According to beliefs, Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, comes out of the ocean at the time of the churning of milk. It is because of this reason that Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera, the God of wealth, are worshipped on this day. However, the Lakshami Puja which is performed two days later, the day of Amavasya is believed to be more significant.

Here are some wishes, quotes, images and messages:

* May you be showered with health, wealth and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Dhanteras!

* A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family. Have a blessed day!

* Wishing you a bright future on this auspicious day, and always. Shubh Dhanteras!

* May your life is full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Happy Dhanteras!

* May this Dhanteras celebrations endow you with opulence and prosperity. Wishing you a bright future and Shubh Dhanteras!

*May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with all things great this festive season. Have a bright and happy Dhanteras.

Also, as per common belief, King Hima’s son was to die on the fourth day of his marriage due to a snake bite. However, to save his life his wife collected her ornaments in a heap and started narrating stories to her so that he remained awake and did not fall asleep. When Yamaraj, the god of death came to take his life in the form of a snake, he was blinded by the shine of gold and started listening to melodious songs. Since this day, people have started lighting diyas at night to worship Yamaraj.