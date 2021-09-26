Happy Daughters’ Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan wishes daughter Shweta Bachchan on this special day–here’s what he wrote

Amitabh Bachchan wishes daughter Shweta Bachchan on International Daughter's day (Photo: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan)

Happy Daughter’s Day 2021 wishes, greetings and quotes: International Daughter day is celebrated across the world on every fourth Sunday of September. This year, the day is celebrated today, September 26. The day is dedicated to daughters and parents wish their daughters a lifetime of happiness and try to make this day as special as possible for them.

As we know already, that one single day can’t be enough for parents to show their daughters how much they love and support them, the day remains symbolic to celebrate daughters. Earlier, Daughter’s Day used to be celebrated to break the myth associated with the birth of girl child and against the ill practices like female infanticide, sati followed by Dowry, which still remains the biggest problem to be tackled.

On this Daughter’s Day, we bring you some quotes, images, and wishes that you can share with your daughter and make them feel special and empowered. Check it out!

Quotes

“A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart.” Unknown

“You are my angel, you remind me of the goodness in this world and inspire me to be the greatest version of myself.” Steve Maraboli

“When my daughter says ‘Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her a billion times more.” Stanley Behrman

“You are loved for the little girl you were, for the special woman you are and the precious daughter you will always be.”

“My dear daughter, whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and straighten your crown.”

Wishes

No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are my daughter, and I will always love you for always. Happy Daughter’s Day Princess!

My darling baby, it’s your day. So let me know what the plan is today. Let’s live this day and make it worth it. You made my life by taking birth. Happy Daughters’ Day.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes daughter Shweta Bachchan on this day!

Bollywood’s Big Bachchan took to photo sharing app Instagram and wished daughter Shweta Bachchan on this International Daughter’s Day. The actor shared two pictures on Instagram with the caption with two different captions for the posts respectively. The posts have so far garnered 171K and 304K likes respectively . Shweta Bachchan also replied to the post with a couple of heart emojis in one post and wrote, “Love you Papa ” on another post.

The same post was also shared on Twitter with the same caption. He wrote,” Happy Daughter’s day, but every day belongs to daughters only”. The Tweet has been liked by more than 4,500 Twiterratis and counting.

T 4041 – Happy Daughters Day ..परंतु हर दिन बेटियों का होता है ❤️❤️???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/OB2lwmmJGk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 25, 2021

Daughter to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a former model and is presently Indian columnist and author.