Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Send these Wishes, Messages, Quotes to your loved ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Best Wishes: The festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated on the Shashthi Tithi on the shukla date of the month. This year, this festival will be celebrated between 28th October to 31st October. On the day of Chhath Puja, the devotees worship Sun God and Shashthi Maiya, and Shivji. This festival is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and a few parts of Nepal.

This festival is also known as Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. The festival of Chhath Puja is kept for the children. The mothers kept 36 hours of Nirjala fast for their children on this day.

As everyone is celebrating this festival and looking for the amazing wishes on the internet, we have made a list of wishes so that you can find it in one place and directly copy, paste it to your inbox. Let’s have a look at the wishes.