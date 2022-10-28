Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Send these Wishes, Messages, Quotes to your loved ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 Best Wishes: The festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated on the Shashthi Tithi on the shukla date of the month. This year, this festival will be celebrated between 28th October to 31st October. On the day of Chhath Puja, the devotees worship Sun God and Shashthi Maiya, and Shivji. This festival is majorly celebrated in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and a few parts of Nepal.
This festival is also known as Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. The festival of Chhath Puja is kept for the children. The mothers kept 36 hours of Nirjala fast for their children on this day.
As everyone is celebrating this festival and looking for the amazing wishes on the internet, we have made a list of wishes so that you can find it in one place and directly copy, paste it to your inbox. Let’s have a look at the wishes.
- May all your wishes and prayers come true, and you be blessed by the Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja!
- May you and your loved ones be showered with blessings on the auspicious day. Happy Chhath Puja!
- Long Live the tradition of Chhath Puja! May nature bless you with love and care. Sending Special Wishes your way. Happy Chhath!
- May this Chhath bring luck and prosperity your way. May your all wishes fulfil and harms shade away. Happy Chhath!
- Devi Chhathi Maaiyaa ki Kripa se aapke ghar me sukh, shanti aur simriddhi bani rahe
- May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath!
- Wishing you a very Happy Chhath Puja..Let’s celebrate the victories in life. Happy Chhath!