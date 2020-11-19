Happy Chhath Puja 2020 wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Status Messages for Facebook, WhatsApp

Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath Puja 2020 began on November 18 with 'Nahay Khay' and 'Kharna' or 'Lohanda' is being observed on November 19.

Chhath Puja 2020: Chhath is an annual festival celebrated with much fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and in certain parts of Nepal. People pay obeisance and worship the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi. Shashti Devi is known as Chhathi Maiya. This year the four-day Chhath Puja has begun on November 18 and will culminate on November 21.

Devotees generally fast during the day time. They even don’t drink water. Devotees take a holy dip in a water body, ponds, or rivers and offer prayers during the Sunset and Sunrise.

Chhath Puja 2020 date: Chhath Puja 2020 began on November 18 with ‘Nahay Khay’ and ‘Kharna’ or ‘Lohanda’ is being observed on November 19. On November 20, devotees will pay respect to the setting Sun and on November 21, puja will be performed during Sunrise.

Chhath Puja 2020 status, wishes, Greetings, Quotes for Facebook, Whatsapp

I pray for you and your loved ones to be showered with the love and blessings of the Chhath Mata on this pious occasion.

On this auspicious occasion, therefore, we bring you these quotes, messages, and photos, wishing you and your loved ones a very happy Chhath Puja 2020.

Wish you a happy Chhath puja 2020 with plenty of peace and prosperity. May this Chhath puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you.

Pray to nature, the sun, and river. Fasts begin on Chhath Puja day. May all evils get washed with the holy bath. Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today. A day to offer arghya to Sun God. Thank Him with all your heart. May your fast bring you joy.

Chhath, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, considered to be mean to thank the sun for giving us the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling particular wishes…..HAPPY Chhath 2020….!

May all your wishes and prayers come true, and may you be blessed by the Sun God. Happy Chhath Puja 2020

On this day, I pray that Chhathi Maiya gives you the courage of a lion and the strength of an elephant. Happy Chhath 2020