Happy Bengali New Year 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Pics, Messages, Wallpaper

Happy Bengali New Year 2018: Even as New Year is celebrated in the month of January every year, for people in India, regional new years are celebrated with same enthusiasm. Bengalis not only in West Bengal, Tripura but also from rest of the country and across the globe including Bangladesh will welcome the new year 1425 on April 15. The day also known as Pola Baisakh or pohela Baisakh will mark the beginning of the month of Baisakh as per lunisolar calendar.

Bengali New Year also coincides with other festivals in the country like Vishu in Kerala, Bohag Bihu in Assam and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu.Like in any other new year or festivals, on this day too, Bengali families clean and decorate their homes. At gardens of every house, people decorate them with flowers and lights. They also wear new clothes and eat sumptuous food as also sweets like shandesh, rasgullah, sweet curd among others to welcome the Bengali new year. They also visit temples to seek blessings of God.

