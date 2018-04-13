Happy Baisakhi 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper

As per information on www.baisakhifestival.com – a website dedicated to the festival in particular, Baisakhi is celebrated with lot of joy and enthusiasm in the northern state of Punjab and Haryana.

Happy Baisakhi 2018: The Holy festival of Baisakhi is here and its time to pick up your phones and wish your loved ones. The festival, which marks the start of the Sikh New Year, also holds a place of significance among farmers across the country. As per information on www.baisakhifestival.com – a website dedicated to the festival in particular, Baisakhi is celebrated with lot of joy and enthusiasm in the northern state of Punjab and Haryana. The festival assumes particular significance for the farmers as Baisakhi marks the time for harvest of rabi crops.

Also, for the predominant Sikh population of Punjab, Baisakhi marks the foundation day of Khalsa Panth by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh and hence holds a high significance.

The Sikh community participates in the special prayer meets and Baisakhi processions.

The auspicious festival is celebrated with fervour every year on April 13 or April 14. Below is the list Baisakhi SMS Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status updates which you can send to your friends and loved ones. These can also be posted on your Twitter/Facebook/Instagram profiles.

– I wish you and your family a very Happy Baisakhi. May Wahe Guruji accept all your wishes this year. Happy Baisaki 2018

– Happy Birthday to Khalsa. Remember, it a duty for every person in the world to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi 2018!

– Subah utho aur ho jao fresh, Naya-naya khareedo koi dress, Gharwalo ke saath ab chalo ghumne, Vaisakhi ki do shubhkaamnayein sabko jo aaye samne. Aap Sabhi ko Vaisakhi ki Badhayi

– Get Up! Get Up! Get Up!….. It’s Baisakhi. Let your heart dance to the rhythm of the drums. Happy Baisakhi!!

– On this Vaisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. May God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Vaisakhi!