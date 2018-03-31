Happy April Fool’s Day 2018: Quotes For April Fools Day, Images, Funny Jokes, Sms, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status

Although April Fool’s Day has been celebrated for several centuries throughout the world, its exact origin still remains a mystery. (IE)

Happy April Fool’s Day 2018: April Fool’s Day is here so it advised that you remain on your toes all the time as your friends might be on a lookout to play a prank with you. And not just friends, colleagues and even acquittances will try to make a ‘Bakra’ out of you. Remember the classic Rickrolling prank pulled off by Google on Youtube in 2008? The day is celebrated on April 1 every year across the world and is also known as All Fools’ Day. Although there is no clarity of when how the day started, there are many legends related to it. Historians speculate that it dates back to 1582 when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. A section of people failed to realise that the date of the new year has been shifted to January 1 and in their ignorance, this section continued to celebrate it during the last week of March until April 1. The result of this being, those who did not change were referred to as fools by the ones who adopted the new calendar, according to the Indian Express report.

Here are some are Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp Status on Happy April Fools’ Day 2017:

1. Everything has a day. Every pet has a day. Every fool too has a day. Hoping, you enjoyed your day today. Happy April Fools’ Day!

2. A – Here’s an Attractive Fellow,

B – who is Better than the Best

C – and super Cute

D – also, Dashing

E – and Excellent

F – and Funny.

G – So, what’s up, Goodlooking?

H – Hehehe,

I – I am

J – Just Joking.

Happy April Fools’ Day, dear!

* Everything has a day. Every pet has a day. Every fool too has a day. Hope you might have enjoyed your day. Happy April Fool Day!

* Oct-2 for Gandhi, Nov-14 for Nehru, Apr-24 for Sachin, Aug-15 for India, Apr-01 only for YOU. So Enjoy the day !!!

* I hereby certify and swear that I would never ever in my life make you a FOOL on 1st April. For that all the other 364 days of the year are more than enough. Happy All Fools’ Day 2017!

* A recent study has proved that Fools use their thumb while reading SMS. Now it’s too late, Don’t try to change your finger! Try to catch some other fool!

* If people talk about your beauty, your power, your wisdom or your smartness, then just give them a tight slap…How dare they FOOL you! Happy April Fool!

* Storms die; Songs fade; Flowers wither; Misfortune ends; Great parties finish. But people like you remain forever… because ghosts never die! Happy April Fools’ Day 2017!

* 31st March Or 1st April, Fool is Fool doesn’t matter. Wishing very happy, prosperous and joyful, Fool Day to the King of Fools.