  • MORE MARKET STATS

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: May Lord Hanuman’s blessings be always upon us in fight against COVID, says PM Modi

By: |
April 27, 2021 10:47 AM

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes, Greetings: PM Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman's blessings, hoping it would help the country in the "continuing fight" against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the “continuing fight” against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: “The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the COVID pandemic.

Related News

Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Hanuman Jayanti 2021 May Lord Hanuman’s blessings be always upon us in fight against COVID says PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: France to send medical supplies to India
2Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 2 tonnes of liquid oxygen
3Indian-American doctors launch telemedicine helpline for COVID19 patients