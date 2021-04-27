Hanuman Jayanti 2021: May Lord Hanuman’s blessings be always upon us in fight against COVID, says PM Modi

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: “The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the COVID pandemic.
Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.
