Hanuman Jayanti 2019: Whatsapp status, messages, and wishes for your loved ones

By: | Published: April 19, 2019 10:36 AM

The day falls on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, which is a Purnima.

Today, we are celebrating the birthday of Lord Hanuman, the ultimate devotee of Lord Ram. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals and celebrated with pomp and prayers across the country. On Hanuman Jayanti, people worship Lord Hanuman and visit temples to offer their prayers. The day falls on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, which is a Purnima. On this auspicious day, we have compiled Happy Hanuman Jayanti quotes, Hanuman Jayanti messages, wishes for your family, friends, and relatives:

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, I wish that Bajrang Bali blesses you with unmatched strength and wisdom to live your life with confidence and courage.

Wish you be accompanied with blessings on Hanuman Jayanti.

May you always have the blessings of Lord Hanuman to win over every challenge of life and to be always successful in what you do… Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let us all bow to Bajrangbali and offer our prayers to Him by remembering Him… Let us seek His blessings to bring us a better life and chant Hanuman Chalisa… Wishing you Happy Hanuman Jayanti… Bolo Bajrangbali ki Jai!!!

May God Hanumaan bless you with Wisdom and Power. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Lord Hanuman is the symbol of unmatched devotion and selfless services … Let us all take inspiration from the greatest devotee of Lord Shri Ram and aim to follow his footsteps to become better human beings….. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do.

I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family. Wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

May Lord Hanuman bless your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti

