Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Quotes, Greetings

Hanuman Jayanti 2018: On this auspicious occasion, devotees of Lord Hanuman worship in homes and temples. . (Facebook)

Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in India on the occasion of the lord’s birth every year. This year, the day falls today. i.e., March 31 (Saturday). As per Hindi calendar, it is believed that the lord’s birthday is celebrated on the 15th day of Shulka Paksha in Chaitra month. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is the son of God Pawan, the wind god. In the ancient scriptures, Lord Hanuman is believed to have superhuman-like qualities lifting an entire mountain with one hand and flying. A great devotee of Lord Ram, he played a crucial role between the battle between Lord Ram and Ravan.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees of Lord Hanuman worship in homes and temples. Temples are decorated with flowers and lights, where people visit to worship the deity. Devotees also recite Hanuman Chalisa that has 40 verses and is written by Tulsidas. All these verses are about the super human capabilities of the lord, his devotion to Lord Ram, kindness and bravery.

Source: Facebook

Here are some of the wishes, photos, messages, quotes and greetings on the occasion

* Lord Hanuman is worshiped across the country as a symbol of physical strength and devotion. May the lord give you his strength and grant you art of Devotion that he had for Lord Ram ! Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018.

* Lord Hanuman is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. The god is the symbol of bhakti and sacrifice. He also symbolises the control over the wavering mind by devotion. Happy Sri Hunumaan Jayanti.

* May Lord Hanuman bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness. Wish you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018.

Source: Facebook

* Come, let us all pray before Lord Hanuman, who stands with his palms folded, tears flowing his eyes, wherever names of Lord Rama are recited. Happy Sri Hunumaan Jayanti 2018.

* May the lord provide you physical strength to stay healthy, wisdom to understand the world, and spirituality to love! Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2018.