Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Date, Significant, Importance and when is Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Hanuman Jayanti is a celebration of the birth of a superhuman-like God who is known as one of the biggest devotees of Lord Rama. The festival, also known as Hanumanth Jayanti, is celebrated across the globe to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is celebrated on the full moon day when the Varuna God is believed to have taken birth. The day falls on the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra of the Hindi calendar. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on March 31, which is also known as the Chaitra Poornima.

Significant, Importance of Hanuman Jayanti:

Hanuman was a devout follower of Lord Ram and he played a major role in the battle between Rama and Ravana in the epic Ramayana. Hanuman is the son of wind-God Pawana and is believed to possess herculean abilities. Religious texts have it that he has the power to lift an entire mountain with just one hand. On the special occasion, devotees flock outside temples to worship him and seek his protection and blessings. People chant special prayers like Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kaand etc.

There is a mass distribution of food outside the temple who come seeking blessings of Hanuman. People worship him and hail his magical strengths to keep away evil powers and troubles. Lord Hanuman is known for his intent, grit and physical energy and also has the ability to transform into any form.

Hanuman Jayanti is commemorated on the full-moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra in Maharashtra. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, devotees observe 41 days of Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima which ends on the Hanuman Jayanti. In Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated in the Margazhi month of Moola Nakshatra.