Handicrafts of India have gained fame all over world through ‘Hunar Haat’: Mandaviya

‘Hunar Haat’ has proved to be an important platform in providing recognition to traditional art and crafts and increasing the income of indigenous artisans and craftsmen by giving them a global market, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Inaugurating a ‘Hunar Haat’ here, the minister said, “It is very necessary to promote, encourage and respect the art and crafts of indigenous artisans and craftsmen of the country. The hidden art and crafts across the country are being recognised through ‘Hunar Haat’.” India has been trading in handicrafts all over the world for several centuries, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of ‘Vocal for Local’ to fulfil the vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) which is being carried forward by the ‘Hunar Haat’, Mandaviya said.

“To increase the income of artisans and craftsmen of the country, there is a need to provide national as well as international markets to their indigenous handmade products and ‘Hunar Haat’ has proved to be an important platform in this direction. Handicrafts of India have gained fame all over the world through it,” he said.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Brijesh Pathak and Jai Pratap Singh were present at the inauguration of the 32nd ‘Hunar Haat’ here.

The families of freedom fighter Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan and those who sacrificed their lives for the security and dignity of the country were honoured on the occasion.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from over 30 states and union territories are participating in the ‘Hunar Haat’ in Lucknow where traditional food items from various parts of the country will also available.

The haat will continue till November 21.

Renowned artists such as Annu Kapoor, Pankaj Udhas, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik will perform at various cultural and musical programmes to be held every day in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that more than 6,75,000 artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through ‘Hunar Haat’ in the last about six years.

The next ‘Hunar Haats’ will be organised at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (from 14 to 27 November); Hyderabad (26 November to 5 December); Surat (10 to 19 December); and JLN Stadium, New Delhi (22 December 2021 to 2 January 2022).

‘Hunar Haats’ will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi and Agartala in the coming days.