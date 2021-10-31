Man extracting spider from mouth in viral video (Image: Instagram screen grab)

The last day of October is when social media is flooded with pumpkin decorations and men and women dressed in gory costumes. Then there are videos of kids doing costume drama and adults gathering for celebrations in hideous outfits. The latest inclusion to the trending videos is a man with a tarantula. The video is fascinating but scary as well.

The video shared by Zookeeper Jay Brewer shows a spider popping out of his mouth and onto his hand. Brewer took to Instagram to share the video. “Things are getting a little weird around here since Halloween is almost here,” he wrote while posting the clip. The user also explains some facts about the spider but the sheer ct is enough to spook you and distract you from listening to his commentary.

The video posted three days ago has garnered 87,000 likes and the numbers are increasing since. The video will match your Halloween spirit and throw shivers on your spine. The video has shocked many

Tarantulas are a species of hairy spiders that can cause irritation to the skin and eyes. All tarantulas are venomous. Although their venom is not deadly to humans, some bites cause serious discomfort that might persist for several days