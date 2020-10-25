Halloween dress-up: Be your spooky best in these cool looks!

The fever gradually caught on and today it’s a popular celebration in many parts of the world.

By Reya Mehrotra

The tradition of Halloween started with people dressing up to ward off ghosts in the UK during the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The fever gradually caught on and today it’s a popular celebration in many parts of the world. Here we bring you some popular Halloween looks flaunted by celebrities for that spooky night on October 31.

Frida Kahlo

Bollywood and fashion designers love the 20th-century Mexican painter Frida Kahlo-inspired looks. Both Sunny Leone and Swara Bhaskar have dressed up as the feminist icon for Halloween. Leone opted for a brighter look with a white floral dress, yellow flowers as hairpiece, gold neckpiece and a dark pink lip shade. Bhaskar opted for a traditional tehuana dress, maroon lips, red flowers as hairpiece and silver jewellery. Both opted for Kahlo-like unibrow.

Salim & Anarkali

In 2019, a Halloween party hosted by Sonam Kapoor became the talk of the town. While Kapoor dressed up as Anarkali with her neck and hands tied in chains, her husband Anand Ahuja dressed up as Salim. This can be a good inspiration for couples to dress up for the night. Their attire was inspired from the 1960 movie Mughal-e-Azam, and they tried to recreate the looks of Madhubala and Dilip Kumar, who played Anarkali and Salim, respectively.

The Mask

When The Mask made its way to the silver screens in 1994, it became everyone’s favourite movie. The notorious character too gained widespread popularity. Stanley Ipkiss transformed into the maniacal green superhero whenever he donned the mask. When Gigi Hadid planned to turn into The Mask for Halloween, she owned the look with neat green makeup and a yellow pantsuit. She matched it with yellow hoops, yellow hat and a sleek ponytail.

Devil ears

Wearing devil ears that light up at night is the most common part of Halloween costumes and easily available. The devil headband can also be made with a DIY technique at home. Bollywood actor-singer Sophie Choudry posted a picture of hers on Halloween wearing devil ears and gave major devil goals for Halloween. She paired it with dark lipstick and eye makeup. In the past, Hollywood celebrities like Katy Perry and Kelly Brook, too, have donned devil ears for Halloween.

Marilyn Monroe

When it comes to dressing up, Kylie Jenner is a major inspiration. Every year, she dresses up for Halloween and sets goals for Halloween dress-up. One of her Halloween costumes had her dressing up as Marilyn Monroe. She donned a pink body-hugging dress with matching gloves and diamond jewellery. To look like Monroe, she went for a blonde bob cut and painted her lips red. Monroe has been everyone’s favourite Halloween inspiration. Several celebrities have tried recreating her look.

Cruella De Vil

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True gave major 101 Dalmatians-inspired dress-up goals, as Kardashian dressed up as Cruella De Vil, who, as her name suggests, was the cruel antagonist in the novella and the movie of the same name. True dressed up as a tiny dalmatian. Kardashian donned a white wig with black dalmatian spots, a black-and-white dress styled with fur and a black hat and wand. She matched her sandals with dalmatian prints. True wore a dalmatian print costume and spotted makeup.

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley’s iconic white bodysuit and retro hairstyle are the top favourites for Halloween. When Jason Momoa decided to dress up as Presley, he set the standards high. He opted for a pink Presley-inspired body suit with a white belt and flared bottoms. He also had a small cape attached to his outfit, long wig, pink shoes and glasses to complete the look, as he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Mario Lopez and his son, too, have dressed up as Presley for Halloween in 2015.

Joker

Though a shady supervillain, everyone loves the Joker. The Joker’s look from the Batman series and the 2019 movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, have inspired many Halloween costumes. Mandana Karimi has in the past dressed up as Joker with dark green hair, a white face, red nose, eyebrows and lips, blue eyeshadow and a red suit. The look was also donned by racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Flintstones

The Kardashian sisters love Halloween and their costumes are a proof. Kim Kardashian and her children dressed up as the modern Stone Age Flintstones family. While North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm dressed up as Wilma Flintstone, Fred Flintstone, Bamm-Bamm Rubble and Joe Rockhead, Kim dressed up as Betty Rubble. They had a purple dinosaur posing with them to complete the family picture.