Halloween 2022: 9 quick cocktail recipes that are spookily amazing

It’s Halloween – the time of year when you can have some seriously spooky fun. This may include scary decorations, edgy costumes, and makeup that would make people skip their heartbeat. However, Halloween is incomplete without some delicious, yet spooky sips too. Read on as these cocktails are sure to make your evening a little spookier and a lot tastier.
Pumpkin Spice Sour by Johnnie Walker
50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
30ml Pumpkin Spice Cordial
10ml Lemon Juice
1 Tsp Honey
10ml Egg White
Method
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
Fill shaker with ice
Close shaker and shake for 15 seconds
Fine strain into the chilled coupette glass
Garnish with lemon peel and enjoy
Serve in a chilled Coupette glass
Dark Knight Rises, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane
45 ml Gin
Fresh blackberries (2)
10 ml Lime juice
10 ml Sugar syrup
Top up tonic
Method – Shaken
Served in rock glass
Garnish – blackberry and ghost sticker
A Bloody Eyeball, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane
60ml Vodka
60ml Sprite
Grenadine for garnish
Lychee eyeball for garnish
Method: Shaken
Glassware: Rock glass
Halloween Mimosa, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane
1 glass sparkling wine
20ml Vodka
Grenadine 5ml
Method – Build up
Glassware – Flute glass
Witches Brew, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane
1.5 oz Tequila
1.5 oz Melon syrup
1 oz Pineapple juice
0.5 oz Lemon juice
Method – Shaken
Glassware – Coupe glass
Garnish with charcoal powder
Mugslug, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune
Cream washed vodka
Fermented mulberry
Oleo citrate
Organic honey
Method – Shaken
Glassware – Old fashioned glass
Garnish – Black chocolate rim
Demons Weep, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune
Dry gin
Midori
Fennel
Citrus
Method – Stirred
Glassware – Coupe Glass
Garnish with parmesan snow
Voodoo Shots, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune
Fermented cranberries purée
Amalfi kosho half
Maple syrup
Vodka
Method – Mix and shake
Glassware – Shot glass
Garnish – White chocolate rim
Black Dowager, Recipe by Ritesh Chaudhary, Bar Manager, Yazu Goa
Sweet n Sour 30ml
Mango juice 60 ml
Orange juice 60 ml
Edible charcoal infused vodka 60ml
Method – Build up
Glassware – AP Wine glass
Garnish – Orange slices and clove