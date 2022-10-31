Halloween 2022: 9 quick cocktail recipes that are spookily amazing

It’s Halloween – the time of year when you can have some seriously spooky fun. This may include scary decorations, edgy costumes, and makeup that would make people skip their heartbeat. However, Halloween is incomplete without some delicious, yet spooky sips too. Read on as these cocktails are sure to make your evening a little spookier and a lot tastier.

Pumpkin Spice Sour by Johnnie Walker

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

30ml Pumpkin Spice Cordial

10ml Lemon Juice

1 Tsp Honey

10ml Egg White

Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

Fill shaker with ice

Close shaker and shake for 15 seconds

Fine strain into the chilled coupette glass

Garnish with lemon peel and enjoy

Serve in a chilled Coupette glass

Dark Knight Rises, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane

45 ml Gin

Fresh blackberries (2)

10 ml Lime juice

10 ml Sugar syrup

Top up tonic

Method – Shaken

Served in rock glass

Garnish – blackberry and ghost sticker

A Bloody Eyeball, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane

60ml Vodka

60ml Sprite

Grenadine for garnish

Lychee eyeball for garnish

Method: Shaken

Glassware: Rock glass

Halloween Mimosa, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane

1 glass sparkling wine

20ml Vodka

Grenadine 5ml

Method – Build up

Glassware – Flute glass

Witches Brew, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane

1.5 oz Tequila

1.5 oz Melon syrup

1 oz Pineapple juice

0.5 oz Lemon juice

Method – Shaken

Glassware – Coupe glass

Garnish with charcoal powder

Mugslug, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune

Cream washed vodka

Fermented mulberry

Oleo citrate

Organic honey

Method – Shaken

Glassware – Old fashioned glass

Garnish – Black chocolate rim

Demons Weep, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune

Dry gin

Midori

Fennel

Citrus

Method – Stirred

Glassware – Coupe Glass

Garnish with parmesan snow

Voodoo Shots, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune

Fermented cranberries purée

Amalfi kosho half

Maple syrup

Vodka

Method – Mix and shake

Glassware – Shot glass

Garnish – White chocolate rim

Black Dowager, Recipe by Ritesh Chaudhary, Bar Manager, Yazu Goa

Sweet n Sour 30ml

Mango juice 60 ml

Orange juice 60 ml

Edible charcoal infused vodka 60ml

Method – Build up

Glassware – AP Wine glass

Garnish – Orange slices and clove