Halloween 2022: 9 quick cocktail recipes that are spookily amazing

Halloween is incomplete without some delicious, yet spooky sips too. Read on as these cocktails are sure to make your evening a little spookier and a lot tastier.

Written by Eshita Bhargava
Halloween 2022: 9 quick cocktail recipes that are spookily amazing
Best Halloween cocktail recipes.

It’s Halloween – the time of year when you can have some seriously spooky fun. This may include scary decorations, edgy costumes, and makeup that would make people skip their heartbeat. However, Halloween is incomplete without some delicious, yet spooky sips too. Read on as these cocktails are sure to make your evening a little spookier and a lot tastier. 

Pumpkin Spice Sour by Johnnie Walker

50ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

30ml Pumpkin Spice Cordial

10ml Lemon Juice

1 Tsp Honey

10ml Egg White

Method

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

Fill shaker with ice

Close shaker and shake for 15 seconds

Fine strain into the chilled coupette glass

Garnish with lemon peel and enjoy

Serve in a chilled Coupette glass

Dark Knight Rises, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane 

45 ml Gin 

Fresh blackberries (2) 

10 ml Lime juice 

10 ml Sugar syrup 

Top up tonic 

Method – Shaken 

Served in rock glass 

Garnish – blackberry and ghost sticker 

A Bloody Eyeball, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane 

60ml Vodka 

60ml Sprite 

Grenadine for garnish 

Lychee eyeball for garnish 

Method: Shaken 

Glassware: Rock glass 

Halloween Mimosa, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane 

1 glass sparkling wine 

20ml Vodka 

Grenadine 5ml 

Method – Build up 

Glassware – Flute glass 

Witches Brew, Recipe by Avril Gonsalves, Head Mixologist, Butterfly High BKC and Thane 

1.5 oz Tequila 

1.5 oz Melon syrup 

1 oz Pineapple juice 

0.5 oz Lemon juice 

Method – Shaken 

Glassware – Coupe glass 

Garnish with charcoal powder

Mugslug, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune 

Cream washed vodka 

Fermented mulberry 

Oleo citrate 

Organic honey 

Method – Shaken 

Glassware – Old fashioned glass 

Garnish – Black chocolate rim 

Demons Weep, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune 

Dry gin 

Midori 

Fennel 

Citrus 

Method – Stirred 

Glassware – Coupe Glass 

Garnish with parmesan snow 

Voodoo Shots, Recipe by Head Mixologist Mayur Marne, Cobbler & Crew, Pune 

Fermented cranberries purée 

Amalfi kosho half 

Maple syrup 

Vodka 

Method – Mix and shake 

Glassware – Shot glass 

Garnish – White chocolate rim

Black Dowager, Recipe by Ritesh Chaudhary, Bar Manager, Yazu Goa 

Sweet n Sour 30ml 

Mango juice 60 ml 

Orange juice 60 ml 

Edible charcoal infused vodka 60ml 

Method – Build up 

Glassware – AP Wine glass 

Garnish – Orange slices and clove

