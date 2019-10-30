Halloween 2019: Popularity of the celtic festival increases among Indian children and millennials

The most popular Halloween costumes among Indian children will be of superheroes, Harry Potter, mermaids, and Minnie Mouse.

Halloween 2019: A study by SEMrush shows that Indian children are increasingly celebrate Halloween. Since 2015 the number of online searches for Halloween during October, the month it’s celebrated, has risen by nearly 200%. Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31st and its lively atmosphere has a huge appeal to children from every culture. Indian children increasingly love going trick or treating while wearing Halloween costumes and Spiderman is their favourite. Halloween’s popularity has risen when Indian children are consuming more online content than ever before. Young Indian children have learned about Halloween from the media and want to participate in it.

Halloween is celebrated by wearing attractive costumes and eating rich festive food. During Halloween, there is a surge in viewership of horror movies. The SEMrush study shows each of the aforementioned is happening in India as Halloween approaches.

The most popular Halloween costumes among Indian children will be of superheroes, Harry Potter, mermaids, and Minnie Mouse. The study revealed that in September 2019, the most searched for superhero costumes for Halloween were Spiderman, Joker, Batman, and Wonder Women. Stores preparing for Halloween should stock these costumes because they are likely to remain the most popular among children on Halloween.

The study also showed ingredients and foods most used to celebrate Halloween are likely to be sweet potato, caramel, cake pop, pumpkin pie, pumpkin cake, mini apple pie, caramel apple, sweet popcorn, pumpkin pie spice, and candy apple. Each is used in Halloween recipes and was searched for in September, likely by households preparing for Halloween.

The study revealed popular horror movies during September among Indian audiences. The horror movie IT was searched 201,000 times while others tracked by the study were searched far less. IT is the favourite horror movie among Indian children. The movie is created for teenage audiences who celebrate Halloween and will likely prove popular during Halloween season. Merchandise similar to that in the movie will likely sell swiftly during Halloween.

Mr. Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush, said “The awareness and popularity of Halloween among Indian children is growing rapidly. While Diwali undoubtedly remains the most popular festival in India evident by the fact it was searched 1.83 million times in November last year while ‘Halloween’ was searched 823,000 times in October last year. The keyword “Halloween” is searched for increasing numbers of times each October. The popularity of Halloween is likely to continue growing rapidly in the years ahead.”

He further added, we’re pleased to capture this development in Indian society and bring it to the attention of businesses and households. Our study shows “Halloween”, a word rarely heard in India a decade ago, today drives consumer behaviour. Businesses that take note of the growing popularity of Halloween by catering to consumer’s interest in costumes, foods, and merchandise stand to be rewarded”.