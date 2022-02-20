Hair care tips for summer by hair stylist Ali Alhashemi

By washing daily, your hairs lose shine and they become dry and brittle. You can wash your hair in a couple of days and try to use a conditioner after that.

Hair is the most obsessed thing all over the world and we all love lustrous long hairs with no dandruff. Our hair texture changes in each season and our food intake also impacts the hair textures and follicles. Each season varies with the changes in the hair care tips. During winters, we require more moisture towards hair and during summers there are different sorts of tips that will follow. Here are the different hair care tips for summers.

Renowned internation hair stylist Barber Ali Alhashemi said, “To stop suffering from chronic dry hair and dandruff, here is the key thing, always include lemon in your diet and your hair mask. Use hair care mask – Olive oil, yoghurt and a bit of lemon juice. Keep it for 20 minutes and rinse it off. Your shining streaks are back and you will be so lively with healthy hair.”

Shield your hair from the sun

Always try to cover your hairs from the bad impact of UV rays as it damages your hair follicles and also discolours them, Ali Alhashemi added.

Use light hair oil for summers

According to Ali Alhashemi one must not use heavy oils as they will make their hair look greasy and fill scalp with sebum and dirt. “So, try and use light hair oils such as argan oil, jojoba oil, rosehip seed oil and sweet almond oil. This will make your hair shiny and light and keep the moisture intact. Our grandparents always say to oil your hair, but nowadays our lifestyles have changed and we are not used to oiling our hair much. So, try and oil your hair twice a week,” Ali Alhashemi said.

Do not wash daily

By washing daily, your hairs lose shine and they become dry and brittle. You can wash your hair in a couple of days and try to use a conditioner after that. Barber Ali Alhashemi says hairs are an essential component of our style and also says you are unstoppable when it comes to taking care of your appearance. His salon, Upperctz, offers solution for hair. He also says one needs to protect hairs in the summers and ensures extra care during the hot season.

Hairs are our personality so we need to maintain them well. Also, one needs to protect colouring during the summers. If one has long strands, go for trimming and cutting off split ends and if you are swimmers and love a cool splash of water, cover your hair with a shower cap and wash them through post-swimming. He also offers a wide array of awareness like self-care techniques, mental health techniques and how to boost confidence.