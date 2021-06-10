Gym Industry – Treadmill witnesses uptick in demand in last 6 months: Report

Total leads generated at IndiaMART level in the relevant gym category of Grand Slam Fitness - 10.2 lakhs.

The fitness industry, particularly gyms have been hard hit by the pandemic. The industry, which was gradually recovering after the first wave, has been again pushed to slowdown by the second wave. However, the gym category has been witnessing a sharp rise in month on month leads generated on Indiamart. The total leads generated in the relevant gym category from Jun’20 to May’21 are 10.2 lakhs.

Grand Slam Fitness Pvt Ltd reiterated key trends and consumer behaviour during a year long period ending May 2021 through its recently published report. It has revealed key trends and consumer behaviour observed during Jun’20-May’21. The report focuses on evolving trends in the gym industry – overall as well as geography-wise during the above mentioned period.

Highlights of the report are as follows:

“Motorised Treadmill” is the top searched keyword and top product categories. The total leads generated are more than 1.2 lakhs. This is followed by “Multi Gym”, “Gym Equipment”, “Exercise Treadmill” and so on.

Total leads generated at IndiaMART level in the relevant gym category of Grand Slam Fitness – 10.2 lakhs.

The number of leads which was at its highest in July’20 (154.7 thousand) was experiencing a sharp decline thereafter. However, the trend paced up in Jan’21 and has been rising ever since. The total leads generated in May’21 are 95.4 thousand.

In geography-wise split of enquiries, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar and so on.

Top 10 cities according to leads generated are Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Pune, Meerut, Jamshedpur, Jammu, Thane and Jind.

“Commercial Treadmill” (buy leads: 454 and enquiries & calls: 218) is the top category in Grand Slam Fitness’ Lead Analytics Report till May’21. This is followed by “Gym Equipment”, “Gym Setup Services” and so on. Further, Delhi tops the list of cities in geography-wise split of Grand Slam leads. Other top performing cities are Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad etc. The leads analytics for Grand Slam is based on the last 90 days data.

Speaking about the analytics, Mr. Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness Pvt Ltd, said, “The pandemic has been devastating for businesses across various sectors. However, the recovery is happening and has pulled the pace. In our recently released analytics, one can see that there has been a sharp rise in leads generated as fitness enthusiasts from different locations continue to buy their favourite gym equipment. For some categories such as Treadmill, the keyword search and lead generation has increased exponentially over the last few months.It is good to see the enthusiasm for fitness among people from different locations covering both metropolitan cities as well as tier 2 & 3 cities.”

“The pandemic has bought a lot of certainty in our lives. However, it has not faded away the zeal for fitness. In fact, more people are engaging themselves in fitness activities to stay healthy and build immunity. It would be interesting to see further developments in consumer behaviour and demand for various gym equipment”, he added.