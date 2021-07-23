Guru Purnima 2021 : When and how to celebrate Guru Purnima this year?

Guru Purnima July 2021: The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima as the day also marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu epic, Mahabharata’s author, Ved Vyasa
Guru Purnima 2021 Date India: Guru Purnima is a widely celebrated day in India. As the name suggests, the day is celebrated in reverence of one’s teacher or guru. As per the Hindu Calendar, the festival falls on the full moon day of the Ashadha month (June to July). This day is celebrated to worship and pay respect to their teachers. The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima as the day also marks the birth anniversary of the Hindu epic, Mahabharata’s author, Ved Vyasa–the person who is also known for classifying Vedas into Rig, Yajur, Sama, and Atharva.
The festival was revived by Mahatma Gandhi to pay tribute to his guru Shrimad Rajchandra, a Jain poet, also a philosopher.
While some chose to celebrate the day by paying tribute to learnings sought from teachers and gods, some keep a fast to express gratitude to their teachers, gurus and offer sweets, fruits, dry fruits, along with prayers to their teachers and gods. Buddhist celebrate the day by remembering Gautama Buddha and his teachings.
The puja tithi for Guru Purnima this year will begin at 10:43 am on July 23 and end at 8:06 am on July 24, 2021. The festival is celebrated across many cultures as it holds the great significance of being grateful to teachers, parents and gods or even those who show us the right path in our journey.
Significance of Guru Purnima
The day hold the great siginificance in India. This day is mainly celebrated by Hindu, Sikh and Jain to acknowledge the role of teachers in one’s life. Guru holds the utmost position in one’s life; they not only educate or impart knowledge but also help us show the right path. A guru helps a person to go in the right direction so that he/she can live life with principles.
