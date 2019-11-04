Guru Nanak Jayanti, 550th Parkash Utsav: Special gold, silver coins available at India post offices, Amazon; check prices

A single piece of 10 gram gold coin comes at Rs 45,000. The cost of a single piece of 5 gram gold coin is Rs 22,500. The price of 50 gram silver coin is Rs 3,300.

You will have a golden chance to own commemorative medallions on the auspicious occasion of 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. The 999 purity Gold coins have been minted and duly certified by gold-refiner MMTC. The specially designed coins are available in 5 gms, 10 gms. Special coins allso come as 50 gms Silver coin.

A single piece of 10 gram gold coin comes at Rs 45,000. The cost of a single piece of 5 gram gold coin is Rs 22,500. The price of 50 gram silver coin is Rs 3,300. The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of the founder of the Sikh religion Guru Nanak dev ji. The birth anniversary will be observed on November 12.

The gold coins are available at Phulkari Punjab government emporiums in Amritsar, Chandigarh, Patiala, Kolkata, New Delhi. The special coins are also available in India Post Office branches in Chandigarh, Ropar, Ludhiana, Khanna, Jagraon, Patiala, Rajpura, Sangrur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Faridkot, Moga, Ferozepur, Gurudaspur, Batala, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Cantt., Kapurthala and Phagwara.

People also can buy these special coins at www.amazon.in.

Last month, Pakistan issued a Rs 50 commemorative coin to mark the landmark event. On November 9, Kartarpur Corridor will be dedicated to the devotees. Guru Nanak’s birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

National carrier Air India announced that it was launching flight services on the Mumbai-Amritsar-Stansted (UK) and Amritsar-Patna routes to pay homage to Guru Nanak and in order to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting Punjab on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Gurdwara Patna Sahib, which is considered as a sacred place for the Sikh community, is located in Bihar’s capital Patna.