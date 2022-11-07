Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Here are 10 best wishes to share with your family and friends on Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Guru Nanak Jayanti festival, also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab/Prakash Parv, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. It is one of the holiest festivals in Sikhism and is celebrated annually on the full moon date of Kartik month. This year it will be observed on November 8.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism. According to the Vikram Samvat calendar, he was born on Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the present Shekhupura district of Pakistan (now Nankana Sahib). The festival is a gazetted holiday in India. Various programs are organised on this day by the Sikhs in every corner of the country and gurudwaras.

On this special day, you can share the below-mentioned wishes with your loved ones:

1) May Guru Nanak’s birthday enlighten your mind and heart with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to everyone.

2) On the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv, I wish that you are showered with Guru Nanak Ji’s divine blessings forever. Happy Gurpurab 2022.

3) May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Warm wishes on Gurpurab.

4) May this divine festival enlighten your mind with sagacity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

5) Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikh brothers and sisters.

ALSO READ Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date, history and significance; All you need to know about Gurupurab

6) Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this bright occasion. May this Prakash Parv bring lots of pleasure and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab.

7) On this auspicious occasion, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji’s divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab 2022.

8) May your life be full of happy and blissful days with Guru Nanak’s blessings. Warm wishes on his birthday!

9) May you find happiness and peace with the blessings of Guru Ji. Happy Gurunanak Jayanti to all!

10) Let us all celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti with a feeling of brotherhood.

We wish you all a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!