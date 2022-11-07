Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Date, history and significance; All you need to know about Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab, Prakash Parv and Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav, is the most auspicious festival for the Sikh community, which is celebrated across the globe every year with pomp and show. The festival marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is observed annually, according to the lunar calendar, on a full moon day of Kartik, which usually falls during October-November.

This year it will be celebrated on 8th November (Tuesday) which will mark the 553rd Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. On this day, Sikhs across the world pay tributes to Guru Nanak Dev Ji who is believed to have laid the foundation of the Sikh religion and brought enlightenment to this world. According to religious sources, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, which is now known as Nanakana Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan), in 1469.

The festival kickstarts with 48-hour non-stop reading of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (the holy book of the Sikhs) at Gurudwaras two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti. Gurupurab starts with Prabhat Pheris or early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwara. During the procession, the Sri Guru Granth Sahib is placed in a palanquin, and people play traditional musical instruments, and display their martial art skills.

Devotees sing hymns and recite katha with all enthusiasm and verve, while religious leaders spread the message of Guru Nanak dev ji, who believed that one can connect with the God through sincere prayer.

On the day of Gurupurab, Langar, a special community lunch, is arranged by volunteers at Gurudwaras, which allows followers to offer ‘seva’ (serving). The volunteers prepare lunch and offer people irrespective of caste, religion and creed. Generally, they serve daal, roti, chawal, sabji and halwa. Guru Nanak Jayanti is considered a gazetted holiday in India.