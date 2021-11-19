Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Messages, wishes and quotes to wish loved ones on Guru Purab

The auspicious day begins with an ‘Akhand Path’, as a part of which, many Gurdwaras hold a recital of a 48-hour-long verse from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh community.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages: Guru Nanak Dev ji is the Founder of Sikhism and is revered by the Sikh community. He is the first of the 10 Gurus of the community, and every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm as Guru Nanak Jayanti. This year, the occasion has fallen on November 19. Apart from Guru Nanak Jayanti, the occasion is also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav. The day is considered to be highly auspicious among the SIkh community. The devotees celebrate this pious occasion by offering prayers to the Sikh Guru. The auspicious day begins with an ‘Akhand Path’, as a part of which, many Gurdwaras hold a recital of a 48-hour-long verse from the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikh community.
The day also includes greeting near and dear ones and sending them good wishes. So here are some messages and wishes that you can send to your family and friends to greet them on this auspicious day.
Guru Purab 2021: Messages, quotes and wishes for Guru Nanak Jayanti
- May this Gurpurab bring joy and happiness in your life. Happy Gurpurab!
- May Guru Nanak’s Birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
- Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. – Guru Nanak
- Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Gharbaar Kitna Hai
Kissi Ne Pucha Tera Karobaar Kitna Hai
Kssi Ne Pucha Tera Parivaar Kitna Hai
Koi Virla Hi Puch Da Hai,
Tera Guru Naal Pyaar Kitna Hai..
Happy Guru Purub!
- May Guru Nanak Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
- Speak only that which will bring you honour. – Guru Nanak Dev Ji
- Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die. – Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
