Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Check wishes, greetings, quotes, Whatsapp and Facebook status for Gurpurab 2019

Gurpurab which is the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be celebrated with great joy all across India and the world on November 12.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: Gurpurab is a festival dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh guru for his birth anniversary. It will be celebrated with great joy all across India and the world on November 12. This year is very special as it is the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This auspicious day for Sikhs is also called Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti as well. Sikhism has its festivities around the birth of their 10 gurus. In the religion, after Guru Gobind Singh, Adi Granth or Guru Granth Sahib is considered the guru. It has all of the writings of the gurus in it.

Gurpurab Greeting Messages

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Enlighten your heart and mind

With knowledge and sanctity!!

As you walk with Guru, you walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance, you leave behind all the problems of your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

And remember for you he is always there, Live in the eternal bliss of Guruji’s care…Happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti!

Happy Gurpurab! May the holy teaching of Guru Nanak Dev guide you to your right path.

May Nanak be your guiding star! May he shower his blessings on you. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May The Name Of Waheguru Jee Be Enshrined In Your Heart….HAPPY GURPURAB!!!

Happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism…

Let us all celebrate his Janam divas,

Prakash Utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May Guru Nanak Birthday enlighten your heart & mind with knowledge & sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

May your life full of golden days always with Guru’s blessings warm wishes on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday.

May happiness and blessings surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the beginnings of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.

Nanak naam jahaaz hai, Jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

O my mind, keep the thoughts of True Lord forever inside you and feel the bliss of peace

Happy Gurpurab !!