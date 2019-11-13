Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 2019: Ik Onkar formed by drones at Sultanpur Lodhi

Ik Onkar formed by drones at the night sky to mark Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi.

On the night of Gurpurab, ‘Ik Onkar’ was formed by drones at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The founder of Sikhism’s birthday was celebrated with much aplomb this year. The opening of the Kartarpur corridor allowed Sikhs to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara situated in Pakistan. The gesture was a fitting end of a day full of celebrations. Devotees visited famous gurudwaras all across the world.

President Ram Nath Kovind also joining the celebrations on Tuesday. He highlighted the contribution of Sikhism’s founder in terms of the welfare of society. He advocated Guru Nanak Dev’s message of peace. He paid homage to the Sikh guru at Gurudwara Ber Sahib to mark the occasion. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought blessings and offered prayers at Gurudwara Ber Sahib before inaugurating the Integrated check post of Kartarpur corridor on November 9. The Kartarpur corridor was used by Sikhs to travel to Kararpur Sahib gurudwara and many travelled to visit the gurudwara located across the border for the very first time.

#WATCH Drones used to form ‘Ik Onkar’ in the night sky at Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji pic.twitter.com/E5s7R2AK7Y — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti is also called Guru Nanak Gurpurab celebrating the birth of the first guru of Sikhism and the founder of the religion itself. It is one of the most sacred festivals for those of Sikh faith. This year is special as it marks the 550 years since Guru Nanak Dev’s birth. Guru Nanak Dev travelled across the world to spread his message of oneness. He believed in equality and brotherhood. Sikhs all across the world follow his teachings.

Sikhism has its festivities around the birth of their 10 gurus. After Guru Gobind Singh, Adi Granth better known as Guru Granth Sahib is also considered the guru in their religion. All of the writings of the gurus are in it.

Air India had also previously painted Ik Onkar on Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s tail in celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.