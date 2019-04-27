Guru Arjan Dev Ji’s 456th Parkash Purab 2019: Watch Golden Temple’s splendid display of fireworks!

The Golden Temple or Harmandir Sahib was splendidly lit up as the Sikh community across the world celebrated 456th Prakash Purab of Guru Arjan Dev Ji on Friday. Also, the fireworks were seen shooting towards the sky, giving a beautiful view. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was born on Vaisakhi Vadi 7 (Samvat 1620), 15th April 1563 in the small village of Goindval in Amritsar, Punjab. He was born to Guru Ramdas Ji who was the fourth Guru of Sikh and Bibi Bhani Ji. It is not known to everyone that Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the first Sikh Guru to be martyred and is revered as Shaheeda de Sartaj (The Crown of all Martyrs). Here are some facts about Guru Arjan Dev Ji that you should know He was the Fifth Guru of Sikhs Guru Arjan Dev Ji was appointed as the fifth Guru of Sikhs after the death of the fourth Guru Ram Das Ji in the year 1581. Arjan Dev Ji composed a sacred prayer of 35 pages, which is titled as Sukhmani Sahib. The location where Guruji composed Sukhmani Sahib is still marked on the banks of Ramsar Sarovar (pool) near the Golden Temple or Harmandir Sahib. WATCH VIDEO: READ:\u00a0Amarnath Yatra 2019 helicopter booking: Online booking for tickets to begin from May 1; check price\u00a0 \u00a0 Arjan Dev Ji designed the architecture of the Sri Darbar Sahib Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji led Sikhism for a quarter of a century. It was Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Nanak, who envisaged of creating a central place of worship for the Sikhs and went on to construct the Sri Harmandir Sahib wherein the word \u2018Hari\u2019 refers God and \u2018Mandir\u2019 implies temple. Arjan Dev Ji himself designed the architecture of the Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) and supervised the construction work. The foundation of the Sri Harmandir Sahib was laid by a Muslim saint, Hazrat Mian Mir Ji of Lahore on 1st of Magh, 1645. He also designed four doors in the Gurudwara proclaiming that people of all caste and creed from whichever direction they come and to whichever direction they bow. Guru Arjan Dev Ji compiled first official edition of the Sikh scripture Being a prolific poet, Guru Arjan Dev Ji compiled the \u2018Adi Granth\u2019 which was later expanded to \u2018Sri Guru Granth Sahib\u2019, by collecting hymns of past Gurus from several places. According to the Sikh tradition, Guru Ji composed 2,218 hymns, the largest collection of hymns in the Holy Book of Sikhs. After compiling the \u2018Adi Granth\u2019, he installed the Sikh scriptures in the Sri Harimandir Sahib and Emperor Akbar was informed about the same with the allegation that it comprises of teachings that are against or hostile to Islam. Followed to which Akbar ordered to bring him a copy of the \u2018Adi Granth\u2019. A copy of Adi Granth was sent to him in a thali (tray) along with a message \u2013 In this thali, you will find three things \u2013 truth, peace, and contemplation. Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev Ji The Mughal emperor, Jahangir asked Guru Arjan Dev Ji to stop preaching his message of God and erase some hymns as he found them offensive. He also demanded a fine of 200,000 Rupees. Guru Ji refused to pay the fine and declined to make any changes in the Sikh scriptures. He was subjected to ruthless torture. After five days of inexorable torture, Arjan Dev Ji was taken for a bath in the river where he sowed the seed of martyrdom. Guru Arjan Dev Ji restructured Masand system Guru Arjan Dev Ji restructured the Masand system, which was initiated by the fourth Guru \u2013 Sri Ram Das Ji. Reorganizing the system, the Guruji suggested that every Sikh should donate one-tenth of his income, goods or services to a Sikh organization which is called \u2018Dasvand\u2019. This system was very much effective in collecting funds, teaching tenets of Sikhism and settling several civil disputes within the region. The \u2018Dasvand\u2019 was employed in different purposes such as building Gurudwaras and preparing langars.