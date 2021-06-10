Gujarat unlock new notification in force from June 11, check what opens and what remains closed

So far, such businesses and shops were only allowed to operate till 6 PM in the state. (Representative image)

Arguably the worst affected sector in the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry has got a glimmer of hope as the Gujarat government lifted substantial restrictions from restaurants, hotels, gymnasiums, gardens and libraries among others. With the Coronavirus situation in the state coming under control, the government has issued a new notification which will come in effect from June 11 and continue till June 26, the Indian Express reported. Here are the major changes brought by the state government in its new notification.

1. As per the new notification, hotels and restaurants in the state will be allowed to operate from 9 AM in the morning till 7 PM in the evening.

2. The government specified that all business establishments including hotels and restaurants will only operate with a maximum of 50 percent capacity. Apart from the dine-in facility, customers will be able to pick up their order from the restaurants till 9 PM whereas the home delivery of food will be continued till midnight.

3. Gymnasiums will also be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity. Libraries, gardens and parks will also be allowed to let in visitors with a maximum limit of 50 percent capacity.

4. Religious places which had remained closed in the state since the onset of the second wave in April this year will also be accessible. As per the notification issued by the government, a religious place at a time can allow a maximum of 50 devotees inside its premises.

3. The government also allowed various business establishments including salons, market yards, roadside kiosks and beauty parlours to operate between 9 AM and 7 PM in the evening. So far, such businesses and shops were only allowed to operate till 6 PM in the state.

Restrictions in place

Despite the government allowing several relaxations, a large number of activities will continue to face the Covid-19 restrictions including weekly markets, coaching institutions, cinema halls, multiplexes, water parks, auditoriums, amusement parks among others. The state on Wednesday registered 644 new Coronavirus cases which is substantially lesser than over 10k cases the state was reporting daily.