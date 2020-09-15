Gujarat: 70,000 saplings to be planted in Surat to celebrate PM Modi’s 70th birthday

The government officials are certain that by September 16, they will succeed in planting 70,000 saplings. Image: ANI

In the view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, Gujarat has opted for a plantation drive. In Surat, as many as 70,000 saplings are expected to be planted till September 17. Citing Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor, Surat City, ANI in a tweet said that the city has already started the initiative to plant saplings. The drive started 15 days ago and the government officials are certain that by September 16, they will succeed in planting 70,000 saplings. Not just Gujarat but several states have taken up their own tasks to mark the week of PM Modi’s birthday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, in the National Capital- Delhi, BJP leaders have planned work under “Sewa Saptah.” The initiative is also focused on Coronavirus treatment in Delhi. Delhi BJP’s convener for this initiative Rajesh Bhatia said that they will be arranging plasma donation drives by 70 people. In this, they will be encouraging and collecting plasma from people who have recovered from the Coronavirus infection and use it for further treatment for infected patients. This has been planned for this week between September 14 and September 20.

Further, this campaign also includes distribution of prosthetics as well as other equipment to 70 disabled persons in each block. The party will also be distributing fruits to 70 poor settlements and hospitals in each district. As PM Modi will be turning 70 years old, there will be cleanliness sessions at 70 places present in each district. Trees will also be planted at 70 places and there will be 70 blood donation programmes. All of these initiatives will be a part of the Sewa Saptah campaign. Seva Saptah has also been launched in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile in Madhya Pradesh, according to media reports, Anna Utsav (food grains festival) will be celebrated on the eve of Modi’s birthday, which is September 16. Around 37 lakh new below poverty line (BPL) beneficiaries will receive food grains on a highly subsidised rate.