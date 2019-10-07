Green Diwali celebrations: Get green crackers with 30 per cent less emissions

Green crackers are cheaper and come in varieties such as sparklers, flowerpots, maroons and ‘atom bombs’. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Happy Diwali 2019: The first thing that comes to mind when you think about Diwali is – celebrations with firecrackers! Yes, this Diwali, you can opt for green crackers that come with 30 per cent less emissions! Better still, these are cheaper and come in varieties such as sparklers, flowerpots, maroons and ‘atom bombs’, as developed by the CSIR-Neeri.

Curious to know what green crackers are and where to procure it from? Let’s first hear the details from the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who has launched these crackers and explained the benefits of opting green crackers.

What is a green Diwali?

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted how the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, known as CSIR, have successfully developed environment-friendly, ‘green’ firecrackers.

Highlighting through his Twitter handle account about how the industry and millions of jobs have been saved by the endeavor, the Health Minister further stated that nearly 165 firework manufacturers have been roped in as part of this environment-friendly initiative. Further, many more firework manufacturers are set to come on board.

What are green crackers?

A poster shared by the CSIR Facebook page delves into simplifying common questions you may have such as ‘What are green crackers?’ and ‘What are chemicals used in green crackers?’

The CSIR poster explains that these are called green crackers because they have a chemical formulation that produces water molecules. Note that barium nitrate has been replaced with potassium nitrate. Also, these crackers substantially reduce emissions, absorb dust and more importantly, these green crackers promise 30 to 35 per cent reduction in particulate matter, nitrous oxide and sulphur oxide.

What are green fireworks?

Launching the eco-friendly firecrackers, Dr Harsh Vardhan clearly indicated that these are now available across markets for those who are keen to buy.

So, how do you identify a green firecracker and distinguish it from a polluting one?

The Union Health Minister highlighted that a QR coding system and a green logo can help consumers differentiate between a green firecracker and a polluting firecracker.

A customer or a potential buyer can simply scan the QR code of the green firecracker to find details about its composition. Firecrackers sold in boxes without the green logo and the QR code are fake.

A statement from the CSIR confirms that the green crackers that have been newly launched meet the mandated norms pertaining to green firecrackers.

With green firecrackers, you can savour the experience of green Diwali in a more environment-friendly way.