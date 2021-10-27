Green crackers only: Punjab govt issues time limit for Diwali, Christmas and new year celebration

Special notification has been issued for Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar as the average air quality index for the last year in November remained in poor category

As Diwali is approaching, Punjab government on Tuesday put ban on manufacturing, distributing, sale and use of joined firecrackers in the state. The government also added that only green crackers would be allowed this time for the use and sale purpose given the country is already battling with pandemic and winters that could create problems for elderlies with preexisting health conditions.

In the notification issued by the government, it is mentioned that during Diwali, crackers bursting shall be allowed only from 8 to 10 pm. As for Christmas, the timings for burning firecrackers would be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. On New Year, it is from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

In Punjab, only green crackers would be allowed. The crackers that do not have barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, lead or strontium, chromate present in them, read the official statement issued by the Punjab government.

Special notification has been issued for Mandi Gobindgarh and Jalandhar as the average air quality index for the last year in November remained in poor category. The sale, purchase or use of firecrackers in these areas are strictly prohibited by the government. Only the licensed vendors would be allowed by sale crackers this year.

The government has that the use and sale of firecrackers have been regulated keeping in mind the prevailing pandemic situation in the country and the economic impact on small traders.

Last year as well, the small traders raised concerns regarding government’s decision saying that government should have banned the manufacturing in advance. The decision to ban manufacture just ahead of Diwali was questioned by many as it led to waste of crackers worth crores which were already manufactured.