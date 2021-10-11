Greater Noida to have three more smart villages soon; tender to be issued soon- know everything

The development programme will be taking place in two phases and the first phase will be focussing on infrastructure (Photo: IE)

Greater Noida will soon have three more smart villages, officials revealed in the statement on Monday. The authority will be issuing tenders soon for its development. A total number of 14 villages in greater Noida will turn into ‘smart’ ones as per the GNIDA scheme as per the officials. The formalities for the execution of the scheme for the tenders are expected to be done by next month, says the reports.

Narendra Bhooshan, CEO, GNIDA, said that we will be carrying out the development process of 124 villages in Greater Noida area at a very fast pace. At least 14 villages will be transformed in the first phase. The tenders for the other villages have been issued already by the authority. He further assured that many aspects will be covered under this scheme; from dedicated water supply to sewer lines, WiFi- systems and more.

The contracts have so far been issued for Tilpata, Sadullapur and Aminabad. The total cost involved in the development of the three villages is said to be approximately Rs 10 crore and Rs 150 crore is total expenditure for the 14 villages, informed the officials.

The development programme will be taking place in two phases and the first phase will be focussing on infrastructure. The agency assigned for this will work on providing fixed water supply houses to houses besides laying robust sewer lines. These sewer lines will be mainly connected to the authority’s main sewage treatment plant. It is also said that the roads will also be worked upon and that more street lights will also be installed in respective areas/regions.

For the second phase, there will be a library sanctioned for each village backed with Wi-Fi connectivity for all the residents. There will also be training centres for youngsters where career-oriented skills sets will be taught. Sports grounds will also be made for residents followed by solar panels, street furniture among other facilities.