‘Great professionalism’: Denmark man loses gifted watch at Bengaluru airport, gets it back in 24 hours after authorities take swift action

It is fairly common to lose things at the airport — after all there are several checkposts that one has to cross before getting on the flight. What’s rare is finding the lost property back quickly. In one such incident, a businessman from Denmark, who forgot his watch in the x-ray tray at the security check-in at Bengaluru airport on November 26, found it back after the swift action by the airport staff. On his recent India visit, Anders Andersen from Denmark forgot his watch in a luggage tray at Kempegowda International Airport’s security checkpoint. The watch was gifted to Andersen on his birthday by his grandfather and held a lot of sentimental value for him.

Soon after releasing that he had lost the watch, Andersen wrote an email to the Bangalore International Airport Limited and Airports Authority of India explaining about the loss. He also informed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – UK and Europe. He posted about the incident on LinkedIn and wrote, “I was preparing myself for the permanent departure of the watch, lost in an airport with more than 16m annual travellers, in a country with 1.4bn people. I could feel the loss creeping in under my skin.”

However, in a positive turn of events, the Bengaluru Airport Engagement Centre got back to him about his lost property and started looking for the watch along with the Bengaluru Airport Terminal Lost & Found team as well as TCS staff.

Andersen further wrote on LinkedIn, “This was a tiny needle in a huge haystack situation, and I am overwhelmed by the professionalism, effectiveness and cooperation of Bengaluru Airport CISF and the Terminal Lost & Found team. And I am grateful to the Tata Group Consultancy Services team for their local assistance and commitment to reunite me with my watch.”

“This is also such a great practical example of professionalism and process performance scaling with scope of operations,” he added.