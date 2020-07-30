Govt to award up to Rs 51 lakh for excellence in disaster management with Subhash Chandra Bose Puraskar

Every year the award winners are announced on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that falls on January 23. (Representative image)

Noteworthy initiative! The government of India has invited the nominations for the “Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar”. The nominations which are called every year are for the award which recognises the excellent work in the field of disaster management. Both individuals as well as institutions which are actively involved in disaster management can fill the nomination form for the awards.

Every year the award winners are announced on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that falls on January 23. In addition to the exemplary work in the areas of rescue, relief and mitigation of the disaster related incidents the award also encourages and recognises the efforts made in areas like prevention, preparedness, rehabilitation, research and innovation in the field of disaster management, the release issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned.

As part of the award, the winners are felicitated not only by the certificate acknowledging their contribution in the field of disaster management but also rewarded with a cash prize to reward their selfless contributions. While the winning institutions are entitled to win the amount of Rs 51 lakh, individual winners are handed over the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The release issued by the government said that many individuals and organisations are working silently but doggedly on the mitigation and preparation front of disaster management and there is a need to recognise such contributions which have been made by the assiduous individuals and institutions.

As far as the nomination procedure is concerned, individuals as well as institutions have the liberty to either self nominate themselves or nominate others for the award. According to the release issued, the last date to submit the nominations is August 31st after which the nominations will be closed and the nominations can be submitted online on the website “www.dmawards.ndma.gov.in”.